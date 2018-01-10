Union seeks removal of reappointed D-G

The National Population Commission Union on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to withdraw the four years reappointment of the Director-General, Ghaji Bello.

The President of Union, Rita Agaba, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria during a protest in Abuja.

Agaba told NAN that the protest became imperative as the welfare of workers had not been taken into consideration.

Agaba expressed displeasure in the manner the D-G treated the staff members.

She said: “The protest this morning is on the renewal of appointment of the D-G.

“His tenure was not palatable; we don’t want him anymore.

“The staff welfare was not addressed, poor human relations, he is unapproachable as issues and challenges were not allowed to be discussed.

“The Director-General also victimised staff and his attitude is not to the interest of staff.”

Agaba said the claims of staff for about five years were yet to be paid such as repatriation entitlement among others.

She said the claims were not paid in order of approval, adding that if claims of staff were paid early enough some of the problems would have been averted.

NAN reports that the Chairman of NPC, Eze Duruiheoma, pleaded with staff of the commission to return to their duty as most of the issues would be addressed.

Duruiheoma told the protesting staff that the management including the commissioners would meet on Thursday and the issues would be tabled for discussion and a news conference would also be held on the same day.