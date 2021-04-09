The Joint Union of Tertiary Institutions, Kaduna State Chapter, has demanded for the payment of consolidated salary structure to academic and non-academic staff of polytechnics and colleges of education by the state government.

Noah Dallami, the state Chairman of the union, made the call in an interview with newsmen after the union’s meeting on Friday at Makarfi.

Dallami said: “Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure are to be paid by Federal and State government owned institutions.

“Unfortunately, 12 years after such salary structure, academic and non-academic staffs from Polytechnic and Colleges of Education in Kaduna State were yet to benefit from such package.”

Dallami added that the 65 years retirement age policy for staff of tertiary institutions has not been enforced in the state.

According to Dallami, the union has held series of meetings with the state government on the issues since 2015, agreements and pledges made by the state government to address the challenge had not been achieved.

The chairman said in 2020, the union re-issued notice for industrial action which was hinged on the non-implementation of 65 years retirement age policy and new salary structure.

He said: “The state government established another committee chaired by Dr Shehu Makarfi, Commissioner for Education.

“The union and state government enter into another agreement which eventually made the union to shelve its plan industrial action.

“However, up till now, the agreement and understandings were yet to be enforced, hence our meeting to navigate solutions.”

The chairman also lamented that the poor funding of tertiary institutions in the state was negatively affecting the education sector.