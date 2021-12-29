Union Berlin confirm top scorer Awoniyi’s absence from next games

Union Berlin on Tuesday confirmed they would be without their top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi in the first weeks of the second half of the Bundesliga season.

The club said Awoniyi would play with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, scheduled for January 9 to February 6.

Union Berlin will return from the winter break on January 8 against Bayer Leverkusen.

Awoniyi, who has scored nine goals in the league, could miss up to five matches, including a January 19 German Cup derby against crosstown rivals Hertha Berlin.

