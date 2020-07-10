Union Bank of Nigeria said on Friday that it would provide potable water to the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of its support and Corporate Social Responsibility to Nigerians.

Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head, Strategic Corporate Communications and Marketing, UBN, made the disclosure at a Virtual Media briefing organised for Financial Correspondents in Lagos.

According to Ekezie-Ekaidem: “Citizenship is a key pillar of how we want to build up our brand and support Nigerians.

“What we want to do for our employee volunteer year this year is with the token our employees will donate and the small donations which the bank will bring.

“We want to give the gift of potable water to the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“We will be working with a non-governmental organisation to deliver this.

“Employee volunteer year is a year set aside for all employees to come out and give back to the society and engage in some kind of community initiative.

“Last year across the country, over 1,500 of us with our families and friends came out.

“This year obviously we cannot physically gather because of the pandemic.”

Ekezie-Ekaidem added that one of the ways to fight COVID-19 pandemic and infections generally was through washing of hands and keeping a hygienic and sanitary environment.

In addition, she said the bank was exploring how it could hold the third edition of its annual education fair: “Edu360,” virtually this year.

She said in spite of the pandemic, the bank would continue to engage customers and members of the public through all the available social media channels.

She encouraged customers to make use of the bank’s electronic channels, Union Mobile, to transact their businesses, saying it was safer and convenient.

Ekezie-Ekaidem added that the bank would continue to focus on supporting and delivering businesses seamlessly to customers, while assuring that its priorities remained the health and safety of its employees.