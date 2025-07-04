Union Bank staff docked over alleged N51.5m fraud

A 40-year-old banker, Olatunji Okuniyi, was on Thursday docked in an Iyananku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for alleged N51.5 million fraud.

Okuniyi, who works at Union Bank PLC in Ibadan, was charged with a four-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretense and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between December 2024 and March 2025 at Fullrange Microfinance Bank, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Akinloye said that the defendant allegedly obtained the sum of N16.5 million at the aforementioned bank, represented by one Olayinka Awoniyi.

He also alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N35 million at Pitch Capital Limited, represented by one Yetunde Aishat, between April and May 2025.

He alleged that the defendant obtained the money, totaling N51.5 million, under the pretense of using it as proof of transaction to process a Canadian visa for his wife, Oluwafunmilola.

He said the defendant rather converted the money to his personal use and therefore committed offences contrary to Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N7.5 million with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi thereafter adjourned the case until October 21, 2025 for hearing.

