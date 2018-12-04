Union Bank shines at Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards

Union Bank has won the Best Company in Environmental Excellence Award and the “Peoples” Choice Award for the Most Outstanding Company in CSR/Sustainability at the 2018 Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards.

The awards were presented at the SERA’s ceremony, which took place in Lagos.

Following an extensive vetting process that included on-site inspection of applicants’ Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability projects and initiatives, Union Bank was nominated across seven award categories, including The SERAs Innovation Prize, Best Company in Education and Best Company in Sustainability Reporting.

Commenting on the two awards received by the Bank, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head Corporate Communication and Marketing at Union Bank, said: “Corporate citizenship is a core pillar of our brand and business strategy. We are committed to being a sustainability champion in Nigeria and we are always improving our business operations, social engagement and innovation practices to ensure beyond compliance, we are leading the charge to deliver a sustainable future for Nigeria. We thank the SERAS team and all members of the public who recognise the work we are doing.”

Now in its 12th year, SERAs is an annual project organised by TruContact CSR, which aims to promote and raise awareness about the roles organisations play with emphasis on their responsibility towards stakeholders and the social development of Africa.

The theme for this year’s edition was: “Poverty Eradication through sustainability: Turning Challenges into Opportunities.”

As part of its Citizenship and Sustainability efforts, Union Bank represents Nigeria on the global financial inclusion working group at the World Economic Forum.

The bank is a member of the Business Call to Action group and United Nations Global Compact and has recently published its first UNGC Communication of Progress report.

Union Bank also publishes an annual Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation report which highlights its strategic approach, initiatives and impact made in these areas within the last year.