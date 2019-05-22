Union Bank of Nigeria Plc in partnership with MamaMoni empowerment foundation on Wednesday unveiled its innovation hub for low income women and girls to boost women empowerment, talent development and financial inclusion.

Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Union Bank, announced this in a statement issued in Lagos.

The initiative, she said, was part of the bank’s commitment to a dedicated corporate social responsibility aimed at boosting women empowerment, especially those from urban slum communities.

Ekezie-Ekaidem lauded the efforts of the MamaMoni team at improving the outcomes of women in under-served communities through micro loans and empowerment schemes.

She said: “Union Bank is proud to have been a principal partner of the MamaMoni foundation over the years.

“We are committed to enabling the success of the average Nigerian and continue to champion the cause for women empowerment.

“Earlier this year, we inaugurated a women’s proposition, tagged ‘αlpher’, a platform to empower women across all segments of the Nigerian society through capacity building opportunities, networking platforms, scholarships and tailored financial services.

“We identified this initiative as one that will help to amplify our efforts to support women and drive financial inclusion.

“It is our hope that this innovation centre will go a long way to improve the lives of women from low-income communities and their families as they strive for a better future.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hub, located at the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State, formally opened for operations on May 21, 2019.

It is anticipated that each year, over 400 under-privileged beneficiaries will receive training in vocational skills such as hairdressing, make up, fashion design, mobile farming and furniture making.

Other courses to be offered at the hub include financial literacy, coding and personal branding.

NAN also reports that in 2016, Nkem Okocha, founder, MamaMoni foundation, emerged a winner in the LEAP Africa Social Innovators Programme, sponsored by Union Bank.

Okocha received a grant of N1 million to expand MamaMoni operations.

Since then, the foundation has impacted over 6,000 women by providing them with micro-loans and basic vocational and financial literacy skills.