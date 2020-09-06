Union Bank Nigeria Limited has kicked over the decision of the Kogi State Government to seal its Lokoja branch over a disputed revenue.

The Bank in a statement on Sunday, said the norm was that wherever a dispute arose over revenue figure, the two parties will sit down to resolve it.

It, however, said in the statement by its Management, that the Kogi State Government broke the norm by going ahead to seal its branch.

It said: “As an institution with a proven track record of responsible corporate citizenship, it takes civic obligations seriously. For the benefit of our customers, the press, and members of the general public, we wish to state the following, with regard to the above-mentioned incident.

“Occasionally, as in this case, we may disagree with state entities over the objectivity of tax assessments carried out relating to our business. These are typically resolved through rigorous professional reviews and audits, and sometimes through legal channels.

“We are therefore disappointed that in this instance, the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service has chosen to escalate the issue rather than work through a professional review process to seek a prudent resolution.

“We are directing our response through the appropriate channels as our objective is to ensure fair and proper assessment, and subsequently, prompt resolution of the situation to reduce the inconvenience to our customers.”

The bank then urged customers impacted by the closure to choose convenient digital channels: UnionOnline, UnionMobile and *826# – which are available 24/7, for their banking needs.