Union Bank appoints Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors, Union Bank of Nigeria has announced the appointment of Aisha Abubakar as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective September 9.

The Chair, Board of Directors, Beatrice Hamza Bassey, disclosed in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Thursday in Lagos.

Bassey said the appointment of Abubakar followed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to her, Abubakar, who is joining the Board of Union Bank, was Nigeria’s Minster for Women Affairs and Social Development from 2018 to 2019.

Prior to this, she also served as the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment between 2015 and 2018.

At the start of her career, Abubakar worked at Continental Merchant Bank Limited, African Development Bank and African International Bank.

Bassey said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome Ms Aisha Abubakar to the Board. She brings many years of robust experience which will be invaluable in supporting our efforts to steer the Bank forward and deliver on our strategic objectives.”

Also commenting, the Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Okonkwo, said: “I am pleased to welcome our new Independent Non-Executive Director, Ms Aisha Abubakar to the Board.

“We look forward to drawing from her wealth of experience and fresh perspectives as we continue to execute our vision to be Nigeria’s most reliable and trusted partner.”

Abubakar is an accomplished public sector administrator with over three decades of professional experience in Public Service and Pension Administration, Investment Banking, SME Finance/Rural Enterprise Development and Micro-Credit Administration.

Abubakar is a Fellow of the International Professional Managers Association (IPMA-UK), and the President of the International Experts Consultants.