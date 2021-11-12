UNIMAID student population hits 75,000 – VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, has said that the university is at present home to over 75, 000 active students while its Entrepreneurship Centre trained over 40,000 students since its inception in 2011.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Image Merchants Promotions Limited (IMPR),Publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and other titles in Abuja, the Professor of Bio-chemistry said the skill acquisition courses are recommended for all students irrespective of course of study.

He said that the university has one of the largest student populations in the country and with students from all 774 local government areas across the country, it remains the most cosmopolitan in the country. He said the Entrepreneurship Centre trained participants on welding, baking, pastries among other skills.

He said that the management of the school has in recent years emphasized research-based education and skill acquisition in its curricula as part of efforts to build the capacity of students.

Professor Shugaba told the gathering that for the university to conquer the challenges brought by insurgency and paucity of funds, the management has embarked on fund-raising initiatives to generate resources to fund research.

Aside from a University Consult system that generates money for the varsity, the VC said there are hotels owned by the institution and also philanthropists like Abdulsamad Isiaka Rabiu and Mohammed Indimi have contributed billions of Naira in providing structures and facilities for research and learning.

The VC ruled out sabotage on the fire incident that engulfed the female hostel of the university recently.

He informed the audience that adulterated kerosene and cooking in the rooms, which is against the school’s regulations, were responsible for the fire outbreak.

He added that his management is working with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to find out the sources of adulterated kerosene in the area and how to put a stop to it.

He thanked IMPR management and staff for being professional with their media conglomerate in terms of credibility, authority and balance in news writing and reporting especially in the professional manner they report events surrounding the university and security situations in the country.

Reacting to his offer of robust partnership, the IMPR boss, Mallam Yushau Shuaib, pledged to reciprocate in that regard.

Thanking the VC and his management team for the visit, Mallam Shuaib commended the delegation for the great job they are doing in keeping the University afloat in the face of life-threatening dangers.

Image Merchants Promotions Limited (IMPR) is the Publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, Politics Digest, Arewa Agenda, Emergency Digest, Tech Digest and Spokespersons Digest –