UNIMAID Professor knocked down by car she was parking, dies

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of Prof. Ruth Wazis, a former Head of the Department of Business Management, University of Maiduguri, in an accident at her home.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to the CP, the incident occurred on Sunday.

Lawal said as Wazis was parking her car in her garage, a sudden mechanical malfunction caused the vehicle to accelerate unexpectedly, knocking her to the ground and stepping her chest.

He said that she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries before being taken to the hospital.

He explained that her remains had been taken to the hospital by members of her family.