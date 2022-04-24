UNIMAID mourns its Pro-Chancellor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, Vice-Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, has described the demise of its Pro-Chancellor and Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as a painful exit.

The Vice Chancellor said this in a statement released on the death in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Saturday.

He said Oba Adeyemi has demonstrated unparalleled passion and commitment to the development of education in Nigeria in general and the University of Maiduguri where he served as Pro-Chancellor.

The VC said the late Alaafin would specifically be remembered for his sterling leadership, sustained fatherly guidance, support and understanding of peaceful coexistence and progress of the university.

He said: “As the university community mourns his painful exit, may I, on behalf of the Council, Senate, top Management Committee, staff, and students of the University, extend our condolences to the Visitor, President, Muhammadu Buhari, Government of Oyo State, members of his immediate family and the entire Oyo Kingdom.

“We pray to Allah to grant him Jannatul-Firdaus Ameen.”