UNIMAID lecturer brutally killed on campus by unknown attackers

A lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education at the University of Maiduguri, Dr Kamar Abdulkadir, has been brutally murdered in his office.

Abdulkadir was killed on Sunday when the yet to be identified assailants sneaked into his office and attacked him with a knife and hammer.

Sources and some friends and associates of the deceased lecturer who mostly posted on their social media platforms revealed that “the lecturer was later found dead in a pool of his blood with several injuries inflicted on his body by his killers”.

Another source said “His hands were peeled off when he tried to stop the attackers from stabbing him. They also used a hammer to smash his head and his spinal cord, killing him instantly”.

It was further gathered that the killers also carted away his vehicle and other valuables, as authorities search for the suspects.

Efforts to get confirmation from Police Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Daso proved abortive at press time.