UNIMAID graduates 33,429 students in combined convocation

The University of Maiduguri says it is graduating 33,429 students at its combined graduation ceremony on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He spoke at a news briefing ahead of the 24th convocation ceremony.

Shugaba said the graduating students were those of 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.

He said: “The summary of the statistics for the undergraduate level shows that 20,048 are graduating from the regular undergraduate programmes, 6,940 from Affiliated Colleges, and 3,032 from Centre for Distance Learning.

“A total of 147 students got First Class, out of which 86 came from the regular undergraduate programmes and 61 from Affiliated Colleges.

“Similarly, the statistics for Postgraduate degree graduation shows a total of 1,698 graduating students.

“These include 113 PhDs, 817 Masters degree and 902 Postgraduate Diploma students.

“The summary of statistics for recipients of Certificates and Diplomas shows that a total of 1,711 students are graduating.”

Shugaba said the 24th convocation ceremony was special in many ways as it was the first since 2018 and was marked with special Friday Mosque prayer and Sunday inter-denominational Church service.

According to the vice chancellor, Prof. Attahiru Jega will present the convocation lecture, titled: “Prospects and Challenges of Tertiary Education in Contemporary Nigeria,” on Thursday.

He said that four distinguished personalities, comprising Vice President Kashim Shettima; Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman BUA Group; and Alhaji Dahiru Bobbo, former Registrar of the university, would be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.