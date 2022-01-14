UNILORIN warns admission-seekers against scammers

The Management of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State has warned admission seekers against scammers utilising various social media platform to scam admission seekers into the institution.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin.

Akogun said: “The attention of the management of the University of Ilorin has been drawn to a social media post by a fellow, who calls himself ‘Onikunkewu of Unilorin’, entitled ‘Quick Info To All Aspirants of Unilorin’.

“We want to warn candidates seeking admission to this University that this fellow is not known to the University of Ilorin and he is, therefore, not acting on our behalf.

“He is most likely out to defraud unsuspecting admission seekers and so his post should be disregarded.”

According to Akogun, the University of Ilorin has well-known channels of communicating with admission applicants and definitely this so-called Onikunkewu is not one of such channels.

He advised admission seekers to the University not to click on the links provided by this suspected fraudster lest they fall cheaply for his scam craft.