Unilorin VC tasks newly-inducted nurses on professionalism

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN Prof. Wahab Egbewole has advised the newly-inducted Nurses from the Department of Nursing Science of the University, to be focused.

Egbewole also advised the new inductees to uphold the ethics of their profession and remain good ambassadors of the institution.

According to the Unilorin Bulletin issued Monday, Egbewole gave the advice at the 5th Professional Induction and Admission Ceremony for the 2023 nursing graduands, with a total of 46 inductees admitted into the Nursing profession.

He urged the inductees to place emphasis on humility and services as they have a binding responsibility to themselves, their parents, the university, and Nigeria at large.

“It is also imperative to emphasise that as nurses, you are bound by oath and essentially your loyalty to your profession, your patients, and the Nigerian society, and the way you conduct yourselves.

“Therefore, go out there, be good ambassadors, and be good representatives of the university,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Prof. Biodun Sulyman, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, advised the inductees not to settle for mediocrity.

He charged them to always do what is expected of them within the confines of the rules and regulations of the regulatory council and the institutions where they would be deployed to work.

Alabi told them to uphold the standard of practice of the profession according to how they have been trained and instructed.

The don stressed the need for them to be humble enough to learn from their peers, superiors, and other health professionals.

“Let your colleagues, clients/parents, and members of the health profession attest to the expected professional decorum of a well-trained graduate nurse in you.

“You have only got the fundamental nursing practice; so be teachable and do not relent to read to keep yourself abreast of the ever-changing and emerging knowledge occasioned by breakthroughs in research,” he said.

The Provost pointed out that the uniqueness of the nursing profession would expose the new graduands to a lot of people of different influences.

He charged the inductees to treat them with dignity, compassion and love without partiality or prejudices based on religion, class, colour and creed.

The provost reiterated that the healthcare industry is staffed with numerous people from various and diverse specialties, urging the inductees to always work together for the common interest of the patients.

He added that this had to do with a big family often referred to as a team, in spite of being raised from different backgrounds.

He appealed to them to make use of this advantage, to learn one or two things through health interaction within the team and encouraged them to exhibit professional virtues capable of fostering friendship rather than enmity during their practice.

“I urge you too to avoid creating or fuelling inter-professional conflicts, rather be a promoter of inter-professional collaboration and cooperation,” he said.

He equally appreciated all the nursing staff and other Associate Lecturers for working hard to complete the training of the students in spite of all the nagging challenges that greeted the programme.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kwara State Chapter of the Nursing Association, Aminu Sheu, advised the graduands to be innovative in their thinking, and be totally committed.

He added that the profession requires them to perform excellently and be responsible knowledgeable persons.