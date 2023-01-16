Unilorin VC seeks sustainable mentoring policy for student-athletes

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has called for a sustainable mentoring policy which would bring about accelerated growth in sports development in the institution.

Egbewole made the call Monday during the official presentation of a student-athlete of the institution, Rofiat Abdulazeez, who won a new car at the Kwara State End-of-the-Year Merit Awards Ceremony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulazeez, a 400 Level student of Arts Education, won the “Most Outstanding Athlete from Kwara” award at the ceremony held in December in Ilorin.

The athlete, who is a squash player, won three gold medals for Team Kwara at the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Asaba in December.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Suleiman Ambali, charged the University’s Sports Unit to ensure more talented athletes in the institution were discovered.

“We need to ensure the necessary policies are put in place for such talents to be encouraged to succeed, as such outstanding feats will bring more honours to the university,” he said.

While congratulating Abdulazeez, the VC said the entire university community was proud of her feat.

He assured that the university would encourage her to serve as a motivation for other students to emulate her and dream big.

Speaking earlier, the institution’s Director of Sports, Prof. Tajudeen Ibraheem, told the Vice-Chancellor that Abdulazeez was the highest ranked female squash player in Nigeria.

He said: “Abdulazeez gathered 575 points to lead other top female squash players in Nigeria”.

Ibraheem added that the athlete has participated in local and international competitions, including representing Team Unilorin at the 26th Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA) hosted by the University of Lagos.

At the competition, she won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.