UNILORIN VC promises fairness in admission selection

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has reassured stakeholders that the University management would continue to be fair to all admission seekers.

Egbewole said this Monday when he received members of the National Forum of Heads of Government Establishments in Nigeria, who were in his office to congratulate him on his emergence as the 11th Vice Chancellor of Unilorin.

He also reaffirmed that Unilorin would always abide by the laid down rules and regulations guiding admission into universities in Nigeria as instructed by the constituted authority.

The Vice Chancellor, who appreciated the solidarity of the group, assured the team that the university under him would continue to nurture the relationship that exists between it and the forum.

Egbewole explained that if the institution can sustain the relationship with the group, he is optimistic that it would enhance the relationship between the Town and Gown.

Earlier in her address, the Chairperson of the forum, Kadir Fausat, pledged the loyalty of the group to the administration of Egbewole, promising that they will always be available to support the new University administration whenever the need arises.