The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman AbdulKareem, has been appointed Ag. Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Federal universities in Nigeria.

A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, Kunle Akogun, on Saturday, disclosed that Prof. Abdulkareem’s appointment was contained in a letter written to him by the Secretary-General of the Committee, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu.

Quoting the letter, dated 17th Feb., 2021, Akogun said: “I write to most respectfully request the honour to have you serve as the Acting Chairman of Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities.

“Given your seniority in the rank of Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities and your good financial standing in terms of subscription to the CVC, we most respectfully invite you to act as Chairman pending when an election will be held to appoint a substantive Chairman”.

According to him, the appointment of AbdulKareem followed the expiration of the tenure of the former Acting Chairman, Prof. Angela Freeman Miri, on Feb. 13, 2021.

He stated that the appointment takes an immediate effect.

The University spokesman noted that, in his acceptance letter, Abdulkareem had expressed the hope that his tenure would be of immense benefit to all members of the CVC, the Nigerian universities and the nation at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the CVC of Federal universities is a forum that provides a platform for discussions on common issues, such as inter-university cooperation, administrative, academic practices and maintenance of academic standards.