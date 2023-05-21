Unilorin VC hails Sulaiman’s appointment as FUHS Pro-Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has felicitated with a foremost medical practitioner and politician, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, on his appointment as the pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin by the Director, Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Kunle Akogun.

Egbewole described the appointment of the renowned Neurosurgeon as apt and well deserved, saying it will facilitate the progress of the university and medical training in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the appointment is an instance of a marriage between the ivory tower and relevant professionals.

Egbewole added that he was particularly happy as Sulaiman would be working with products of the Unilorin such as the Registrar of the institution, Kassim Babamale, and the Provost of the university’s College of Medicine, Prof. Aishatu Gobir, among others, who are already working at the new university.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari made a better choice of Council Chairman for the new institution, adding that Sulaiman is sufficiently equipped with what is required to stimulate the progress of the institution.

“I congratulate you on your new appointment. You are simply the best choice to lead this institution to a new height. Use this appointment to prove your mettle,” he advised.

Egbewole also urged the new Suleiman to deploy his vast knowledge, experience and contacts to assist the new institution in attracting the best in terms of human and material resources for it to achieve its corporate objectives.

The wished the new chairman a very fruitful and peaceful tenure of office.