UNILORIN VC hails Aishatu Gobir’s new appointment

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Wahab Egbewole has lauded the appointment of Prof. Aishatu Gobir as the pioneer Provost of Ila-Orangun Medical School.

Egbewole in a statement issued Tuesday by Kunle Akogun, UNILORIN Director of Corporate Affairs, said the appointment was not only a recognition of the professional, intellectual and administrative prowess of Gobir.

Quoting the Vice-Chancellor, Akogun described the appointment as a great honour to the University as one of its competent staff members has been attracted to the new institution to help in its growth.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that Unilorin would continue to serve as a model and assist others in every way it can.

Egbewole however advised Gobir to deploy her wealth of experience, contacts and other wherewithal towards assisting the young institution to achieve its objectives of producing competent medical practitioners.

The statement said that until the appointment, Gobir was a former Head of the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, UNILORIN.