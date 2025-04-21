Unilorin VC congratulates Emir of Ilorin at 85

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN) has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs, Unilorin, on Monday, in Ilorin.

Egbewole described the Emir, who is also the Chairman of Kwara Council of Chiefs, as an outstanding leader and a statesman whose reign has brought tremendous positive developments to the Emirate and Kwara at large.

He said the Emir has made several marks in national development and particularly in the realm of jurisprudence as a lawyer and Justice of the Court of Appeal, before his ascension to the throne.

“I am particularly grateful to the Emir for being a father to all, especially his disposition to non-indigenes living or doing businesses in his domain has been very fantastic and devoid of any form of discrimination.

“This fantastic disposition, more than any other factor has contributed significantly to making Ilorin one of the fastest growing cities in the country,” he said.

The vice-chancellor specifically thanked the celebrant, who is also the Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and Muhammad Kamalud-Deen University, Ilorin, for the consistent fatherly roles he has been playing in the university.

He said the prevailing peace being enjoyed by the university could not be divorced from the peaceful dispositions of the Emir and his people, as the institution is in peace because of its harmonious host community.

Egbewole assured the Emir that the university would continue to support the developmental aspirations of its host community and urged the leaders and people of Ilorin Emirate to reciprocate by supporting the institution.

He wished the Emir a very fruitful birthday and more years of rewarding services to Allah and humanity.

