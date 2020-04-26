The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, has commiserated with the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, over the demise of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Adamu Baaba.

Hajia Fatima died in Kano on April 23, 2020, aged 107.

In a condolence letter personally signed by him, Prof. Abdulkareem urged the Minister to thank Almighty Allah for the glorious and fulfilled life led by the late matriarch, who, he said, “left a legacy of good works and solid upbringing of her children”.

The Vice-Chancellor’s condolence letter, dated April 25, 2020, read: “It was with a heavy heart that I received the news of the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Fatima Adamu Baaba, which sad event occurred on Friday, April 23, 2020.

“Even though Mama died at a very ripe age of 107 years, it is in the nature of we mortals that we never wish to lose any of our loved ones no matter how old or self fulfilled they might be.

“While commiserating with you sir on this sad loss of a loving and caring mother, I want you to thank Almighty Allah and take solace In the fact that Mama led a fulfilled life and left a legacy of good works and solid upbringing of her children.

“We might not have had the opportunity of knowing Mama closely, but the fact that your good self is one of her illustrious offsprings is sufficient evidence of the kind of stuff she was made of. And we would be eternally grateful to her for bequeathing you to our dear fatherland.

“We are particularly impressed by your contributions to national development even prior your coming into public office and particularly since you became the Minister of Education five years ago. Your consistent efforts in seeing to the upliftment of the nation’s education sector are indicative of the sound moral instructions you imbibed from your beloved mother.

“The loss of such a great inspirer at this point in time is understandably a harrowing experience, which you must bear with equanimity. I urge you, sir to take solace in her enduring legacies.”

While praying Almighty Allah to overlook the human mistakes of the late Hajiya Fatima, forgive her sins and admit her into Aljannah Fridaos, Abdulkareem also beseeched Allah to grant the Minister, his siblings and all those Mama left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.