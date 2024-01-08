UNILORIN VC appeals to students to be active in staff evaluation 

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has appealed to students of the university to participate actively at the forthcoming students’ evaluation of staff.

Egbewole made the appeal at a meeting with the Students’ Union leaders, on Monday.

He said the exercise was aimed at ensuring optimal performance by the University’s staff.

Egbewole stressed the significance of obtaining feedback from students to enhance various aspects of the University’s operations.

“We are focused on gathering feedback from students about our campus operations. Understanding how our staff members are faring is crucial to our improvement efforts.

“It is not a witch-hunt, but a sincere endeavour to enhance our system through collaboration with students,’’ the VC said.

Prof. Egbewole also reiterated the University management’s unwavering commitment to prioritising students’ welfare.

He said in spite of paucity of funds, the University reduced school charges to alleviate the burden placed on students and their parents or guardians.

Responding, President of the Students Union, Joseph Ologundudu, expressed gratitude for the platform provided for students to have regular interactions with Varsity’s management.

Ologundudu noted that the Union had been encouraged to collaborate with the school’s administration on various fronts.

“The union will always work in synergy with your administration to ensure that the vision of the university is actualised.

“We are ready to work with management on security, transportation, and on the delivery of essential services,’’ the Union leader said.

He gave kudos to the Vice-Chancellor and the school’s management for reducing school charges, a step he said had a lot of positive impact on students’ welfare and inclusivity.

Ologundudu also acknowledged the timely opening of the hostel balloting portal.

He stressed: “We appreciate you for the early opening of the portal for hostel balloting.

“This has significantly assisted students, especially those coming from far places.

“It’s the first time since I joined the University that, by the second week, students have had the opportunity to secure hostel accommodations”.