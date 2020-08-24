UNILORIN to host ECOWAS moot court

The University of Ilorin Faculty of Law says it has concluded arrangements to hold the first “National Disability Rights Moot Competition” in the form of an ECOWAS moot court.

Dr. Azubike Onuora-Oguno, the Senior Programme Manager of Disability Law Advocacy Project, said this in a statement on Monday.

A Moot court is a mock court whereby law students argue imaginary cases for practice.

Onuora-Oguno explained that the programme would be drawn around a series of challenges being faced by persons living with one form of disability or the other.

According to him, it is part of efforts targeted at broadening the understanding of the concept and practice of laws relating to the rights and privileges of people living with disabilities.

He said the competition was also part of events put together to celebrate the 2020 edition of the International Disability Day.

Onuora-Oguno said the event would hold at the university between November 29 and December 3.

The programme manager said all Faculties of Law in Nigerian universities were eligible to contest in the competition, while all entries must reach the organisers not later than October 1.

He added that all qualifiers for the “Oral Round” would be notified by October 15.

Onuora-Oguno, however, disclosed that only the top six entries would be invited for the Oral Round, which would take the centre stage for three days: November 29 to December 3.

“The programme is targeted at helping students to appreciate the various laws protecting the rights of persons living with disability,” he said.