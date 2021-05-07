Prof. Suleiman Age, the Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, on Thursday said the institution would host the 2021 National Youth Games.

The vice chancellor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during the “Iftar” (break of fast) at his official residence in Ilorin.

Age said the 2021 edition would mark the end of the initial Memorandum of Understanding signed by the university to host the games for straight five years.

He also revealed that the university had informed the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development of its readiness to extend the hosting right beyond 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Unilorin had signed a five-year contract to host the games beginning from 2017.

NAN also reports that Delta State emerged the champions of the 5th Edition of the games in 2019.