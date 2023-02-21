UNILORIN tasks physically challenged students on hard work

The Centre of Supportive Services for the Deaf (CSSD), University of Ilorin, has advised students of the centre not to allow their physical challenge deter them from succeeding in life.

Prof. Afusat Alabi, the the Director of the centre, gave the advice Tuesday during the 2023 Orientation programme for the University’s newly admitted students with disabilities.

Alabi observed that the students serve as motivation to all those without challenges, adding that they should serve as perfect example to put those without challenges to stand on their feet and double up in their various field of duties.

She explained that the centre was the only existing one for the deaf in the whole of Africa, adding that it is established by the Federal Government seven years ago.

The director, who is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Educational Management, advised the students not to feel weighed down by the challenges of being visually, hearing and physically impaired but rather be positive in their studies, stressing that there is ability in disability.

She described the already existing students and new students as lovable, cheerful, easygoing and hardworking,and therefore called on the university community to show empathy rather than sympathy to students with physical impairment.

She commended the past and present administration of the university for their unending support and also seized the opportunity to call on the government and philanthropists to assist the centre with ICT equipment and also provide more supporting staff for the centre to function better.

Dr Falilat Okeshina, the Director of the Unilorin Counselling Centre, said that the centre assist students having educational, vocational, career and financial challenges by counseling them so as to have a convenient stay in the institution.

Okeshina advised newly and existing students to make friends with those who have sight challenge so they could assist them move around the university environment.

She admonished the visually impaired to always make use of the cane (sticks) to count their steps, so when they are alone they would be able to move easily without much assistance.

Emmanuel Onuche, the immediate past President of the Association of Visually Impaired Students, Unilorin chapter, said that the university had been supportive in all ramifications and had also succeeded in grooming him towards the bright side of life.

Onuche, who is an alumnus of the Department of Counsellor Education, added that the association started with just four members in 2017 and as at today has 25 members.

He described this as “highly remarkable” that the institution has a place for the visually impaired persons.