UNILORIN tasks international students on good conduct

The Dean, Student Affairs, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Musa Yakubu, has advised foreign students in the institution to get themselves familiar with the codes of conduct in the Students Handbook and make it their moral and ethical compass.

Yakubu gave the advice while addressing the foreign students at the 2023 edition of the annual orientation programme organised for them by the institution’s Centre for International Education (CIE).

According to a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin Monday, the dean cautioned the students against belonging to unregistered societies, obscene and deviant behaviours, falsification of records and fighting.

Others include: hosting guests beyond hostel common-rooms, travelling without permission, absence from orientation programmes and examination and violating the University’s dress code, among other misdemeanors, all of which, he warned, have prescribed penalties.

The Director of the University Health Services, Dr AbdulRasheed Odunola, defined health as physical, mental and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease, facilitates educational and economic progress.

Odunola urged the new foreign students to preserve their health through good nutrition, adequate sleep and regular exercise, while avoiding smoking and stimulants which depress the brain.

On his part, the Special Adviser on Immigration Matters at the Centre, Prof. Ismail Amali, speaking on the history of the centre, said it was established during the Vice Chancellorship tenure of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede to make the institution a centre of standard international education.

Amali said that Nigeria became less strict with her foreign residents because of COVID-19 which was a global emergency and the stay of many international students in Nigeria is currently irregular.

He therefore urged the students to approach the centre to regularise their stay. NAN