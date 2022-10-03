Unilorin SUG seeks partnership with Kwara Police 

The President, Students Union Government (SUG) of University of Ilorin (Unilorin) Taofik Opeyemi, has called for stronger partnership between students and the Police to boost national security.

Following this, Opeyemi appealed to the new Kwara Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, to further strengthen the existing relationship between the Force and the students’ body.

Opeyemi made the appeal Monday when members of the Students’ Union executive committee visited the police commissioner in Ilorin.

He explained that the essence of their visit, among other reasons, was to further strengthen the existing relationship between the force and the student body.

He raised the security threats being posed by the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike on the students, as well as how to curb police harassment and extortion of students.

The SUG leader also discussed various issues bordering on the security challenges in students’ suburban areas and efforts in tackling them with security operatives.

Opeyemi congratulated the new Odama and wished him a successful tenure.

Responding, the new CP assured the students of his determination to build on the existing relationship between the command and students.

Odama further assured the SUG of his readiness to combat insecurity, cultism, social vices and harassment at Tanke area and its environs.