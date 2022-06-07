UNILORIN SUG extols outstanding performance of students at Design Competition

The Students Union Government (SUG) of University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has commended the outstanding performance of two Engineering students in a Design Proposal Competition.

The students, Adebola Sanni and Bamidele Rapheal, came top at the Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) Future Leaders Forum (FLF) Design Proposal Competition.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued Tuesday, jointly signed by Messrs Waliu Taofik and Stephen Olabode, President and Public Relations Officer, respectively, of the union.

The statement noted that the competition was keenly contested by students from various tertiary institutions across the country.

It added that Sanni won the overall Mechanical Engineering category, while Raphael clinched the first runner-up position in the Electrical Engineering category.

“Participants were required to develop a Computer-Aided Design Proposal for an architectural drawing based on their respective fields of Structural, Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

“The Unilorin duo and other winners were awarded and celebrated at the 2022 Fidic Africa Future Leader’s Congress Symposium held in Lagos.

“The Students’ Union leadership commended the duo for their remarkable performance, which upholds the Better-By-Far status of the University.

“We also charge Unilorites to always strive for outstanding excellence in their various quests,” the statement read in part.