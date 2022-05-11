UNILORIN students protest ASUU strike extension, warns of total shutdown

Students of the University of Ilorin, Kwara state on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest over the extension of the warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The President of the school’s Students Union, Taofeek Opeyemi, said: “This is a sad day for all Nigerian students.”

Opeyemi said that the protest was to sensitise and create awareness to the federal and state governments as well as parents and Nigerians that they were disheartened by “what is happening between the government and ASUU”.

He observed that they were placed in a difficult position and were bearing the brunt of the strike action by ASUU.

He said: “We are tired of staying at home.

“Some of us that are supposed to graduate are spending more years.

“We understand that the Federal Government and ASUU are meeting and if nothing is achieved, we shall mobilise members of National Association of Nigerian Students and other institutions such as Polytechnics and Colleges of Educations to join the protest.

“We shall shut down all activities in the state until our demands are met.”

Also speaking, Isaac Adewale, the General Secretary, Students Union, UNILORIN, asserted that all Nigerian students “are not happy about the strike”.

Adewale said that education was not a privilege, but rights of every Nigerian child, adding that the government at all tiers must do everything to revamp the education sector.

“We demand that our campuses be re-opened so as to avert any youth restiveness,” he said.

Adewale appealed to the Federal Government to emulate advanced nations on the progress made in education sector.

In his reaction, Salman Isa, the NANS Chairman, Kwara State Chapter, affirmed that “unless ASUU lifts its strike actions and students resume school, NANS will deploy its members from other institutions to join the protest”.

Isa warned that the association would cripple all activities in the state.