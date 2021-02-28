A student of the University of Ilorin, Ajibola Olamide, has been attacked while reading in one of the school’s lecture rooms.

The incident occurred at about 7:30pm on Saturday.

According to the school’s Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Lanre Tajudeen Ajibade, Olamide, a 400 Level Microbiology student, was attacked ostensibly to dispossess her of her laptop.

Ajibade said: “We have received news of the ugly incident that occurred at about 7.30pm today with respect to the attack on Ajibola Olamide, a 400 level MCB student.

“The attack from yet to be identified invader was said to be due to attempt to hijack the victim’s laptop while studying in one of the lecture halls.”

The DSA, however, said Olamide was in stable condition after the attack and that security operatives are already investigating the incident.

He said: “The situation is calm now.

“Olamide is very stable and receiving deserved attention.

“Security operatives are equally on ground for expected role.”

Ajibade then appealed to students to remain calm and move around in groups, where necessary.

He said: “We appeal for no panic situation as there is no need for such.

“Meanwhile, students are enjoined to remain calm, go about their normal activities, move in groups where necessary and, provide relevant information for the safety of all.”