Unilorin speaks on reported release of post-UTME screening form

The University of Ilorin has dismissed reports that it released 2022/2023 Post-UTME Screening Form to applicants.

Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of the university, spoke in the development in a statement on Thursday.

Akogun said: “This is to inform all admission applicants to the University of Ilorin that the institution is yet to take any decision on the 2022/2023 Post-UTME screening.

“They should, therefore, disregard a message currently flying around online platforms to the effect that the University has started the process for the sale of Post-UTME screening registration form.

“This is the handiwork of scammers and admission seekers should disregard it.”