Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, has condemned the reported rape and murder of a 300 Level student of the institution, Blessing Olajide.

The vice-chancellor pledged that the university will work with security agencies to fish out the culprit(s).

Abdulkareem in statement signed by Kunle Akogun, the Director of Corporate Affairs Department of the university, flayed the act.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident took place on Tuesday at Tanke area of Ilorin, a location outside the university campus.

Abdulkareem said: :The university management received the report of the incident with a heavy heart.

“While sympathising with relations, friends and colleagues of the deceased, we want to assure the public that the university would work with security agencies to get to the root of the matter and expose the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“The incident was not only ugly but also absolutely unacceptable and must be condemned by people of good conscience.

Abdulkareem urged students of the university to always be vigilant and conscious of their environment.

The vice-chancellor also advised the students to be wary of the kind of friends they keep.

He urged the students to be mindful of places they visit and ensure they report strange faces or irregular movements in their areas to the school authorities or security agencies.

He restated the commitment of the university management to ensure the general safety of the students and staff both within and outside the school.