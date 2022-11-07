UNILORIN raises 11 panels to drive administrative efficiency

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has constituted 11 committees to assist his administration in re-engineering the administrative superstructure for better service delivery and seamless efficiency.

The Registrar of the institution, Dr Fola Olowoleni, stated this in a memo made available to newsmen Monday in Ilorin.

Olowoleni explained that the committees have been constituted to help proffer suggestions on how to tackle various issues associated with the university.

She said that these included core mandates, administrative efficiency, security, utilities management and revenue generation.

According to her, members include the Committee on Social Re-Engineering, headed by Prof. Adegbiyega Fawole of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

She also listed the Committee on Digitisation, headed by Prof. Rasheed Jimoh of the Department of Computer Science; and Committee on Annual Research, headed by the Dean of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Prof. Ibraheem Katibi, among others.

Olowoleni explained further that the committees’ five-point terms of reference are: to identify the social issues in running of the university and determine how the social issues can be addressed.

“Also to identify the specific issues on how staff can be properly monitored and act better; recommend how the vision, mission and core values of the University can be inculcated in stakeholders; and identify other areas for recommendation,” she said.

The terms of reference also included determining the security architecture in the university and identifying the lapses in the current security arrangement.

She added that it would also recommend how the lapses can be addressed; as well as determine the existence of herdsmen on campus and how the menace can be resolved, among others.





