UNILORIN promises assistance to new citadel, Muhammad Kamalud-deen Varsity

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has pledged to mentor and nurture the new Muhammad Kamalud-deen University (MKU), Ilorin.

UNILORIN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), made the promise in his office Monday, when MKU Board of Trustees came to solicit the University’s guidance and support.

According to him, UNILORIN is prepared to champion the admirable ideals and principles that MKU represents.

He expressed optimism that within a short while, the new institution would earn a prominent position in academic ranking in the country.

He said that there was no competition between the two universities, adding that “on the contrary, UNILORIN is eager to provide all the necessary assistance for the success of the new institution”.

Egbewole lauded the integrity of the individuals that had been supporting the new institution, especially a former Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem.

“This is a testament to the university’s legitimacy and the positive impact it aims to have in the educational landscape,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the MKU board, Alhaji Sulaiman Afolabi, expressed his admiration for the global reputation already earned by UNILORIN as a centre of excellence.

Afolabi, who is also the National President, Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, hailed the achievements of UNILORIN graduates, “who are scattered across the world, contributing significantly to the advancement of humanity”.

He reaffirmed the aspiration of MKU “to follow a similar path of excellence” and expressed gratitude to UNILORIN for offering to support the young institution.

He said that MKU was committed to maintaining the highest standards of education and eager to receive quality mentorship and guidance from its established counterparts.