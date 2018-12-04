Unilorin produces packaged ‘kulikuli’

The University of Ilorin has commenced production for sale of spiced fried groundnut cake, popularly called ‘kulikuli’, a renowned West African snack.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, this is part of measures towards fulfilling the University mandate of community service.

It stated: “Prof. Olayinka Karim, of the Department of Home Economics and Food Science, who led the research group, explained that the focus of the research team was to make traditional snacks and food attractive, convenient, available and safer for consumption.

“Prof. Karim said the first phase of the activity involves the production of packaged spiced kulikuli.

“Our target is to add value to the commonly consumed traditional

foods such as Elubo, Gari, Tuwo Ogi, Beske, Luru, Iru and Kulikuli to enhance the food and nutritional security of the community.”

According to her, Kulikuli is a fried groundnut cake consumed in many parts of Nigeria, including Ilorin.

It quoted Prof. Karim as saying: “it is high in protein and can be eaten alone or in combination with garri, ogi and other common staples.”

The group leader pointed out that “kulikuli samples are usually street-produced and hawked without appropriate packaging.

“These production and marketing methods predispose it to contamination, which may lead to food borne diseases”.

Prof. Karim noted that the production of the packaged spiced kulikuli, was sponsored by the university administration in line with its promotion of fostering relation between varsity and surrounding environmental.

It added: “She disclosed that it is now readily available at the Department of Home Economics and Food Science of the Faculty of Agriculture, as well as among all food vendors within the University.”