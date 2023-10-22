UNILORIN produces 36 patents – Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said the university has produced 36 patents geared towards impacting the society and developing the nation.

He disclosed this at a weeklong combined 37th and 38th (2021/2022) convocation ceremony of the institution.

The VC said the patents were produced with the Federal Government through the national office of technology acquisition and promotion to boost research and innovation.

Egbewole said the number of patents were produced in various disciplines, including Medicine, Agriculture, Engineering and Information Technology.

According to him, Unilorin is committed to fostering a culture of excellence, critical thinking and lifelong learning.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the graduates of the institution are trained with a strong foundation of making meaningful contribution to nation building.

Also Read:

Egbewole noted that the remarkable milestones achieved by the university in terms of ranking was a testament to the hard work and dedication of staff and students.

He advised the graduands to be of good behaviour and seek for knowledge at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 10,757 graduands were awarded first Degrees, Diploma, Postgraduate Diplomas and PhDs at the ceremony.