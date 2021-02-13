The Management of the University of Ilorin on Saturday postponed the reopening of hostels earlier scheduled for February 15 due to ongoing strike action by the non-academic unions in the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that UNILORIN’s Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities on February 8 joined the nationwide strike called by their national bodies.

A statement by Kunle Akogun, Director of Corporate Affairs of the University, said the ongoing strike had affected the sources of electricity and water supplies to the hostels.

Akogun said: “This is to inform 100 level students of the university that the reopening of school hostels, earlier scheduled for Monday, February 15 has been postponed.

“A new date for the reopening of the hostels will be announced in due course.

“We appeal to our students, on whose welfare we place a very high premium, to bear with management and await further announcements.

“Please note, however, that virtual lectures will continue as scheduled for all categories of students.”