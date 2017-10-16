Unilorin: Gov. Ahmed Congratulates new VC

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has congratulated the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, over his appointment and assumption of duty as the new helmsman of the institution.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, described Abdulkareem as a tested administrator and academic of high repute, whose appointment will not only sustain the successes of his predecessors but record new milestones in the better by far University.

“This appointment is a well deserved one,” the governor said.

Ahmed assured the university of his administration’s support and cooperation, especially in the areas of human capital development and research on agricultural practice and sustainable energy.

The governor, who also congratulated the former Vice Chancellor, Prof AbdulGaniyu Ambali, for ensuring that the institution maintained a stable academic calendar, among other achievements, prayed God to see the new vice chancellor through in his new but familiar position of responsibility to his fatherland and humanity, and to grant him strength, wisdom and more knowledge to achieve his goals.