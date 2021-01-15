In furtherance to the virtual resumption of academic activities at the University of Ilorin on January 11, 2021 and in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government, the University management has announced a phased reopening of the institution for the formal resumption of academic activities beginning from January 25, 2021.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the university, Kunle Akogun, in a statement on Friday.

An earlier statement had given the impression that resuming students will only spend two weeks on campus before returning home.

However, the latest statement showed that the students will only resume in phases.

But once they do, they will remain in school.

Akogun said: “Our students and their parents are expected to strictly comply with the phased resumption schedule, as we intend to strictly enforce the timetable as itemised below:

“Phase 1: 25TH JANUARY, 2021

“Return of students with outstanding 1st Semester examinations who will return home after their examinations

“Phase 2: 1ST FEBRUARY, 2021

“Final Year and Postgraduate students come into campus

“Phase 3: 15TH FEBRUARY, 2021

“100 level students come into campus

“Phase 4: 1ST MARCH, 2021

“All other students come into campus

“NOTE:

“All students will sign an Agreement that in the event that anyone tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually. In case such students miss any examination, make-up examination would be arranged for them.

“Parents should please note that in the event that any child/ward tests positive to COVID-19, he/she would be sent back home to self-isolate and continue to receive lectures virtually.

“Virtual lectures that commenced on 11th January, 2021 will continue even after physical resumption of classes

“Hygiene and Welfare of Staff and Students

“The University management has provided hand washing facilities in all students’ areas, such as Lecture Theatres, Examination Halls and places commonly frequented by staff and students on campus.

“Each student should have at least five changeable face masks, and pocket sanitizers, among others.

“Enforcement of the No-Squatting policy in the University hostels will be strictly pursued to ensure the physical distancing policy of COVID-19 prevention.

“The University management will continue to support the University Health Services to ensure safe handling of emergency cases.

“Please keep safe!”

—