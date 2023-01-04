UNILORIN gets 31 new Professors, 38 Readers

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has approved the appointment/promotion of 31 new professors and 38 readers in the various departments of the institution.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Dr. Fola Olowoleni.

Olowoleni explained: “This is one of the highlights of 182nd Meeting of the Council.”

According to her, the approval followed the consideration of recommendations from the Appointments and Promotions Committee on elevations to the ranks of professors and readers based on the 2020 and 2021 promotion.

The new professors include Dr. Taibat Adebisi, Department of Home Economics and Food Science and Dr. Modinah Abdulraheem, Department of Chemistry, while the promoted professors include Dr. Olabisi Adekola of the Department of Agronomy.

Also the new readers include Dr. Mutiat Balogun of the Department of Home Economics and Food Science; Dr. Sadiat Shuaib of the Department of Performing Arts; Dr. Azeezat Amoloye-Adebayo of the Department of Islamic Law; and Dr. Faoziyat Sulaiman of the Department of Biochemistry.