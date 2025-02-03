UNILORIN gets 20 new professors, 31 new readers

The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has approved 20 new professors and 31 readers in various faculties of the institution.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Ilorin by the Registrar of UNILORIN, Mansur Alfanla.

Alfanla explained that 20 readers were promoted to the professorial level, while 31 senior lecturers were upgraded to the position of readers.

“This followed recommendations from the Appointments and Promotions Committee (A&PC) of UNILORIN, as presented to the meeting of the council held on January 27, by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole.

“The A&PC, at its 186th meeting, considered the recommendations from the 2024 promotion exercise of some eligible members of academic staff to the positions of professor and reader,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 20 new professors include Olufunmilayo Abiodun and Fausat Kolawole, Department of Home Economics and Food Science; A.S. Afolabi, Department of History and International Studies.

Also, K.T. Omopupa, Department of Library and Information Science; L.K. Mustapha and Kehinde Kadir, Department of Mass Communication; and A.O. Akanbi, Department of Science Education, among others.

The 31 new readers include, Dr S.O. Akanbi, Department of Agricultural Economics and Farm Management; Dr A.O. Dauda, Department of Home Economics and Food Science; and Dr Folusho Bankole, Department of Agronomy, among others.

