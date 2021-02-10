The University of Ilorin says the institution’s farm has realised N2.11 million in 2020.

It also said the proceeds had been credited to the TSA account of the university.

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, disclosed this during the inauguration of Committee on Farm Planning and Implementation of the institution on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Abdulkareem, who was represented by Ag. Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. Gbolagade Adesiji, stated that the constituted committee would oversee the faculty of agriculture’s Teaching and Research Farm.

“The university farm realised N2.11 million in 2020, and the fund has been credited to the TSA account of the university and N835,000 is yet to be debited to the faculty account for the land preparation, tractor services and maintenance,” he said.

While inaugurating the committee, Abdulkareem announced plans to develop the farm into a commercial, teaching and research venture.

He pointed out that the farm had been the heart-beat of the university and promised to give it a facelift to raise its standards.

He explained that the committee would he headed by a former Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue, Prof. Lateef Tiyamiu.

He advised against dependence on government on food production, but put in efforts to produce what the university community would consume.

According to him, this will raise the Internally Generated Revenue of the university.

He said one of the aims of setting up the committee was to supervise all activities of the university farm and converting waste to wealth.

Abdulkareem congratulated members of the committee and prayed that successes would be achieved at a stipulated time.

“There is no ‘I’ in the spelling of “TEAM” and therefore all members of the team should join hands to move the university farm to the required standard,” he said.

Other members of the committee included Dr. Kameel Azeez, the Farm Manager, who is to serve as the Secretary of the committee; Prof. Samuel Balogun of the Department of Crop Protection; Prof. Timothy Fayeye of the Department of Animal Production; and Prof. Bashiru Raji of the Department of Agronomy.

Abdulkareem said the committee’s terms of reference were to oversee the activities of the Faculty of Agriculture Teaching and Research Farm; see to maximum learning by students; liaise with researchers in various fields of agriculture; and streamline the sales of agricultural outputs to the community and interested staff, among others.