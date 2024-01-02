Unilorin extends post-UTME registration – Official

The University of Ilorin has extended its post-Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration to January 31, 2024.

This was made known in a statement signed by Mansur Alfanla, the Registrar of the university, and issued on Monday.

Alfanla said this followed demands from some concerned parents and candidates.

He explained that the institution decided to graciously approve the reopening of the portal for post-UTME Registration for the last time till January 31.

He said: “Consequently, the Post-UTME examinations will now hold in February 2024.

“Intending candidates are hereby expected to complete their registrations via the University’s portal from now until the end of January 2024.”