Unilorin extends post-UTME registration by one week for second time

The University of Ilorin has approved an extension of post-UTME registration by one week to cater for days of technical hitches.
This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by Mansur Alfanla, the Registrar of the university.
He announced that the new deadline for registration is December 17, 2023.
It would be recalled that the deadline of the Post-UTME registration was December 10, before the extension.
The registrar therefore advised intending candidates to register within the extended period as there would not be further extension.