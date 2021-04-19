Two University of Ilorin dons, Prof. Joshua Olaoye and Dr Musliu Sunmonu, have won a research grant of £233,780 from the Innovate UK African Agriculture Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP).

According to the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) Bulletin issued on Monday, the duo are of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the institution.

The bulletin added that the grant was sequel to the success at the application for the Year 2020 and 2021 Round four edition of the KTP.

The publication stated that the research would be conducted in partnership with the De Montfort University, United Kingdom, and the Abuja-Nigeria-based Microscale Embedded Limited.

It stated that the research is targeted at enhancing agricultural value chain in Nigeria using data analysis and Geographic Information System.

The Bulletin noted that the award comes as a result of the increasing visibility of the nation’s most sought-after university, the Unilorin, as a respected Centre of Excellence.