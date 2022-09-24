UNILORIN delegation pays condolence visit to Abidu Yazid’s family 

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) designate, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), the Vice-Chancellor (VC) has condoled the family of late Malam Abidu Yazid, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, who died recently.

The VC, who led a nine-member delegation from the University, paid the condolence visit Saturday at the resident and family house of the deceased in Katsina.

He described the death of Yazid, who was also the chairman of Governing Council of the institution as a great loss.

“His death was a great loss not only to his family, the university community, but also to the entire country, especially the university system.

“He was a man of God, honesty, integrity, sincerity and a father to all. He will always be remembered for his dedication, service to humanity and also to the nation.

“The pro-chancellor has made unforgettable contribution in an effort to resolve the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“His death has created a very big vacuum in that aspect and also in our governing council,”. the vice-chancellor designate said.

Egbewole further described his death as very shocking, unexpected and painful to the entire staff and students of the university, especially at “this point in time”.

According to him, the late governing council Chairman died at a time when his services are most needed by the institution and the nation’s university system.

He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, and “may God forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljannah Firdaus.”

In his response, the eldest son of the deceased, Malam Abdulhalim Yazid described his late father as a mentor and hero, not only to the family, but to many.

He appreciated the delegate for their visit all the way from Kwara, saying that the visit had given him and the family more strength to bear the loss of their hero.

According to him, their late father who died in his 70s, left behind three wives and five children.

The eldest wife of late Malam Yazid, Hajiya Fatima Yazid, who also expressed their appreciation to the delegate, said “it is a clear indication that our late husband was a man of integrity.”

Members of the delegate include: Prof. Egbewole, VC designate, Juwon Bose Olayiwola, representative from Federal Ministry of Education, and Dr Talmiz Usman, external member of the university’s council.

Others are: Alhaja Simiat Ibrahim, External member of council, Prince Austin Obaedo, external member of the council, Hakeem Shonde, University Bursar, and Dr. Rasheed Odunola, member representing the congregation.

Also, Prof. Abdulrasheed Adeoye, member representing convocation and Prof. Follow Ologe, member representing UNILORIN Senate. NAN