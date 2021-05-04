Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, says the institution has built an administrative for the General Studies Division with N30 million Internally Generated Revenue.

Abdulkarem lauded the immediate past Director of the GNS, Prof. Nasir AbdusSalam, for prudent management of the unit’s IGR, describing his stewardship as exemplary and selfless.

He said these on Tuesday at the handing over ceremony of the new GNS building to the university.

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Sylvia Malomo, noted that the project, including its fittings and furniture, was completed with about N30 million, a fact that testifies to prudent management and thorough supervision.

He tasked other office holders in the university to contribute to humanity through such prudence, while noting that being a staff should go beyond collecting salary.

Nasir, the immediate past Director of the GNS Unit, had earlier said he was inspired to embark on the project by the fact that apart from the three foundation Faculties, the unit is the oldest academic unit in the Unilorin, yet it had no administrative building of its own.

Nasir, who is a Professor of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry, disclosed that the construction work, which commenced in February 2020, was done through direct labour.

He explained that “the supervision of the day to day construction work was done by GNS Division under my humble leadership”.

According to him, other achievements of the unit during his tenure include development of course-wares and Power Points materials for all the GNS courses.

Nasir said: “Presently, the GNS teaching materials are printed as course-wares and were distributed to students during the 2019/2020 session.

“Similar production of books for the 2020/2021 academic session was done and is available for students as soon as the session commences.

“Furthermore, there was the development of online lecture materials that were compatible with modules on Learning Management System.”

Nasir added that the lecture materials available to students include course-ware material, its Power Point and video recording of the lecture delivery for this current semester.

He noted that this was achieved before the university management opted for online lecture delivery occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasir, who is also the Chief Imam of Unilorin and Director of the university’s Central Research Laboratories, also noted that the project was made possible because of the administrative style of the vice-chancellor.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director of the GNS Unit, Prof. Victoria Alabi, appreciated her immediate predecessor who conceived and executed the project.