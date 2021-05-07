The vice-chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, says the institution has adopted proactive measures to prevent untoward security breaches.

He said the university has mounted Closed-Circuit Television, also known as video surveillance, across campus for safety of students and members of staff.

Abdulkareem revealed this in Ilorin on Thursday evening during the annual iftar (Ramadan fast breaking) with newsmen across Kwara State.

The vice chancellor explained that the institution has stepped up security because of the series of kidnapping of students witnessed in some parts of the country.

He assured that UNILORIN would leave no stone unturned to protect the students and community members as there are more security operatives guarding the campus.

Professor Abdulkareem, who decried the spike in kidnappings across the country, lamented that people have now accepted that it is a “kind of business”.

He observed the danger in this trend, saying that the issue of kidnapping is not handled well enough.

“It is a dangerous trend we are in which can cause depreciation in the quality of life and cause psychological problems.

“It may be difficult to identify but I believe the more they prosecute perpetrators, the better for the nation,” he said.

Abdulkareem said the institution has no grave cases of insecurity except for recent cases of phone snatching for which the management has braced itself to tackle.

“The institution had recorded some successes in the last few years, including construction of more units of buildings across campus, promotion of more than 61 Professors and provision of coaster buses.

“The institution won N150 million from JAMB which will be used for road construction on campus.

“The university hopes to make headway in the distant learning programme due to limited spaces for physical presence, so that the institution can carry as many students as possible,” he said.